Popstar Pink Visits Hersheypark Disguised As Mario

Pink, who grew up in Doyestown where she went by her real name Alecia Moore, was outfitted with the disguise by her husband, who also bought similar glasses disguises of Batman and Bluey for their kiddos.

The 44-year-old mom of two posted some videos and photos of the undercover visit on her Instagram.

In the video, she poked fun at herself for flying into PA ahead of the concert to the check out "the RV show, because mama wants to walk up and down the aisles and look in other people’s RVs.”

Pink has had nine studio albums and six tours, so she certainly knows about road life and probably could tell some of us a thing or two about outdoor showers.

The Doylestown star was born as Alecia Beth Moore Hart, and she'll be rocking out at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Her next tour stop is Nashville, TN, according to her website.

