PA Man Used Snapchat, Nude Photos To Extort Victim, Bergen County Prosecutor Says

Jourden Battle, of Tobyhanna, PA, was identified by authorities following information that came from Mahwah police last April, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation focused on a "pattern of text and online messages that involved an unknown user who utilized various online accounts and phone numbers to extort a victim for nude photos, which began on the popular social media application Snapchat," Musella said.

Detectives traced the phone numbers and online accounts used to contact the victim came back to Battle, Musella said. He was charged with second-degree theft by extortion and arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 7 by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes.

A search warrant was executed at Battle's home and he was remanded to the Monroe County, PA Jail pending extradition to Bergen County.

