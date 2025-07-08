Stepdad Buried 14-Year-Old’s Newborn In Backyard Days After Secret Birth: Affidavit

Donan Antonio Maradiaga-Orellana, 29, was arrested Wednesday, July 2, after Milton Borough Police say he buried the full-term newborn behind his Center Street home in the middle of the night and attempted to cover up the death without alerting authorities.

He’s being held at Northumberland County Jail on $75,000 bail, charged with Misdemeanor Concealing the Death of a Child, Abuse of a Corpse, Hindering Apprehension, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Secret Pregnancy, Secret Birth

The child’s mother, referred to as EA in court documents, is 14. She delivered the baby alone in her bedroom around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, according to a search warrant and affidavit of probable cause.

EA admitted she hid her pregnancy for months—lying about morning sickness, faking her period, and wearing baggy clothes. She gave birth in secret to a baby girl and later told police the child was born alive but had respiratory issues. EA said she dropped the baby while trying to care for her and tried to cut the umbilical cord with a razor blade, ultimately ripping it apart.

The baby died shortly after birth. EA wrapped the child’s body and the placenta in clothing and stuffed it inside a dresser drawer in her closet.

'The Baby Is Starting To Smell'

On Monday evening, June 30, EA was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville by her guardian, Issis Dala, and family friend Fernanda Acosta Melendez, after she complained of stomach pain. Medical staff determined EA had carried a pregnancy to term and gave birth.

EA initially claimed she miscarried a fetus “only a few inches in size,” then admitted she had hidden the full-term baby’s body at home.

Dala called her husband—Maradiaga-Orellana—and asked him to bring a phone charger and take Fernanda home. The two searched the bedroom and found the baby’s remains wrapped in clothes, with a visible facial wound, hidden in the drawer.

They moved the body to the kitchen. Dala asked for a photo, but Maradiaga-Orellana initially refused.

After Fernanda left around 11 p.m., Maradiaga-Orellana unplugged the backyard security camera and began digging a hole in the yard with gardening shears, he later told police. He stopped when it began to rain but resumed hours later.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, he texted Dala: “The baby is starting to smell.” He then sent her three photos of the body. Dala showed the images to hospital staff. They called police.

The Grave And The Evidence

When officers arrived at the home around 5:55 a.m., a freshly overturned patch of earth was visible in the backyard. EA’s biological mother, Lilian Ondina Flores, pointed to it when asked where the child was. She didn’t speak English and relied on a juvenile in the home to translate.

Police secured the home and later found the baby buried where Maradiaga-Orellana had indicated. During a mirandized interview, he confessed to unplugging the camera and digging the grave. He claimed both he and Dala agreed via text that the body should be buried.

Search Warrant Filed For Devices, DNA, Messages

Officers filed a search warrant seeking to collect:

The baby’s body.

DNA or biological evidence from the child and parents.

Blood-stained clothing, towels, or bandages.

Tools used to move or bury the child.

Security footage or digital images of the birth, child, or burial.

Text messages or communication between residents about the pregnancy, birth, or death.

Any physical or electronic devices that may contain images or videos of the incident.

Police noted that EA is thin in stature and had continued hiding the birth even after the baby died—never telling her child’s father, a 15-year-old boy and the biological son of Dala.

Charges mentioned in the warrant also include Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Reckless Endangerment—though Maradiaga-Orellana currently faces only misdemeanor counts pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, July 3. The Northumberland County Coroner confirmed the body was found and said the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

