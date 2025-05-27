PA Hand-Held Cellphone Ban 'Paul Miller's Law' Going Into Effect: Here's What You Need To Know

The long-awaited “Paul Miller’s Law” finally goes into effect, banning the use of any hand-held device behind the wheel for all drivers across the state of Pennsylvania. Named after Paul Miller Jr., who was killed in Monroe County in 2010 by a distracted driver, the law aims to eliminate one of the most dangerous behaviors on the road.

📵 What’s banned?

Using a phone to text, scroll, or make a call with it in your hand — even while stopped in traffic.

✅ What’s still allowed?

Hands-free calls, music, GPS, and emergency calls are still permitted.

🚔 When does enforcement begin?

Starting June 5, 2025, police will issue written warnings. Beginning June 6, 2026, violators can face summary citations.

⚖️The Law, The Legacy

Pennsylvania already bans texting while driving, but this law closes loopholes. Senator Rosemary Brown, who introduced the bill, called it a “commonsense policy” to save lives.

“Since day one I have always believed in this,” Brown said. “The cell phone has become the most consistent, repetitive, and lengthy distraction behind the driver’s wheel.”

Paul’s mother, Eileen Miller, has spent the last 15 years turning her grief into advocacy.

“My son did everything right — he was killed by someone else’s unsafe choices behind the wheel,” Eileen said. “This law will be a beacon of protection for every driver and passenger in Pennsylvania.”

📊 Crash stats you should know

Distracted drivers caused 9,950 crashes in 2024, leading to over 6,000 injuries and 49 deaths, according to PennDOT. Officials believe the numbers are underreported due to drivers rarely admitting distraction.

What you can do:

📱 Turn on your phone’s "Do Not Disturb" mode.

📦 Put your phone in the glove box, back seat, or trunk.

🙋 Ask a passenger to be your “designated texter.”

🚫 Never scroll or send messages while driving — even at a stop.

🪟Transparency added

To build trust and accountability, officers will also record race, ethnicity, and gender data during stops. That data will be made public in annual reports — a key amendment pushed by Governor Josh Shapiro and the Legislative Black Caucus.

Bottom Line?

Put the phone down. Paul Miller’s Law isn’t just about tickets — it’s about saving lives.

