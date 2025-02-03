PA Fugitive Attacks FBI Agent During Bergen County SWAT Standoff, Prosecutor Says

Tyre (Tyrie) R. Dunn, 36, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 27, after an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, led by Prosecutor Mark Musella, alongside the FBI and Lodi Police Department.

Dunn, who was already wanted in Pennsylvania, fled from law enforcement and barricaded himself inside a shed attached to a private home on Stokes Street in Lodi, officials said. Armed with a pickaxe, Dunn refused to surrender and later emerged, swinging the weapon at multiple law enforcement officers.

At one point, Dunn struck an FBI agent’s bulletproof vest with the pickaxe, though the blade did not penetrate the protective gear. He was ultimately subdued and taken into custody, according to officials.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Dunn was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed burglary, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.

Pennsylvania Charges And Criminal History

Dunn was already facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in Pennsylvania, including aggravated arson, arson endangering property, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of explosive or incendiary materials, according to court records​. He also has prior convictions, including a guilty plea for exceeding 55 mph in a restricted zone in Lehigh County​

Fire At Pottsville Home Where Dunn Was Wanted

Prior to his arrest, Dunn was wanted on charges in Pennsylvania, and local officials responded to a house fire at a property linked to him.

The Pottsville Fire Department was dispatched to a home on the 600 block of N 2nd Street in Pottsville at 6:08 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. Two minutes later, officials confirmed it was a working structure fire. Crews remained at the scene for an extended period, and authorities urged the public to proceed with caution.

He was ultimately arrested in New Jersey before being extridited to Pennsylvania. Dunn was remanded to the Schuylkill County Prison in Pottsville, PA, awaiting the resolution of his pending criminal charges in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Musella thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, the FBI, and the Lodi Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

