NJ Woman Embezzled $1.2 Million From Employer, DA Says

Linda Mansi, 53, of Tuckerton, New Jersey, is charged with multiple felonies, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's Office in a release Friday, July 28.

Police were approached on February 7 by Jay and Jordan Berkowitz, the owners of Arnold’s Office Furniture and Sunline Supply in Bridgeport, about a "significant theft" from the company's coffers, the DA said.

The Berkowitzes claimed Mansi — an employee since 2015 who had served as bookkeeper and most recently as vice president for finance and human resources — had stolen $1.2 million from the business, according to authorities.

In each role she held, Mansi "was responsible for the accounts payable/receivable, credit/debit cards, payroll, and other financial activities," the Berkowitzes told police.

Authorities launched an investigation and found that from January 2016 until February 2023, Mansi "made unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals from company accounts totaling $1,271,315.72," the DA said.

Investigators believe the 53-year-old spent the money on "personal enrichment" for herself and family members.

The laundry list of fraudulently charged items, police claim, included household expenses, airplane tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals, concert and sports tickets, medical bills, phone bills, jewelry, designer handbags, online shopping, a trip to Miami, and her son's prison commissary account.

She is also accused of making $146,957.16 in phony ATM withdrawals, sending money to loved ones via PayPal on 560 occasions, and overpaying her own salary by $19,000 in 2022.

“A local Montgomery County business now faces significant financial hardship because of someone who preyed upon the company owners’ trust. Sadly, this situation is not completely uncommon,” said DA Steele.

“This case is a reminder that businesses and non-profit organizations need to have checks and balances on any individual who handles the company’s finances. It’s the only way to assure the safety of the business or organization’s money.”

She is charged with multiple felonies including theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and related counts, police said.

Court records show the 53-year-old was arraigned on Thursday, July 27, and released after posting $100,000 bail. She is due back in court for her preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.