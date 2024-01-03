PA Child Who Drank Hand Sanitizer — Again— Hospitalized

The girl was found by her father, Robert Williams in their home on Connellsville Road in Fayette City around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, Pennsylvania state police in Bell Vernon detailed in a release.

The child’s father told troopers that she drank an “unknown amount of hand sanitizer."

EMS arrived and troopers assisted in her care until she could be taken to a hospital.

The girl was rushed to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital and later transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to PSP.

The 8-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, but her father told troopers that "she had done this many times prior."

An investigation is ongoing.

