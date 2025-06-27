PA Bookkeeper Stole $822K From Law Firm In NJ In 6-Year Remote Embezzlement

A former bookkeeper who siphoned more than $800,000 from a Bucks County-based law firm with operations in New Jersey has been sentenced to county jail, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, June 27.

Reese Esther Paul, 66, of Holland in Northampton Township, was handed a sentence of one year less a day to two years less a day in the Bucks County Correctional Facility, followed by five years of probation. She must also repay $839,816.41 to the Law Office of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman, Sigman and Schmidt.

Paul pleaded guilty in March to executing a scheme that embezzled $822,816.41 from the firm between Dec. 20, 2017, and Dec. 29, 2023 — including fraud that impacted its New Jersey operations.

The firm uncovered the fraud after a check from its New Jersey escrow account bounced due to insufficient funds. When accountants met Paul at her Pennsylvania home on Jan. 9, 2024, to examine the financials — she had been working remotely — her years of deception began to unravel.

Lower Southampton Detective Joseph Zaffino led the investigation, revealing two primary theft methods:

Between 2017 and 2021, Paul forged 71 checks totaling $372,816.41 — including one flagged in 2020 for suspected forgery of the late Robert Rovner, a senior partner.

Between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 29, 2023, she made 90 unauthorized electronic transfers totaling $450,000, disguised in financial records as payments to New Jersey Judiciary Account Charge System — typically used for legitimate court filing fees.

The investigation found Paul had used the stolen money for retail purchases, online gambling, travel, cash advances, and even college savings for her grandchildren. The law firm also had to pay $17,000 in forensic accounting costs and faced professional consequences in New Jersey.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber, who leads Bucks County’s Insurance Fraud and Economic Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case. He noted that Paul had not made substantial efforts to liquidate assets to repay the stolen funds, though she did provide $100,000 in restitution at sentencing.

Paul pleaded guilty to multiple felonies including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by deception, identity theft, access device fraud, computer trespass, and forgery.

