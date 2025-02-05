Overturned Truck Closes NJ Turnpike In Secaucus

The crash happened along the eastern spur inside Interchange 16E to Route 3.
An overturned truck closed all lanes of the NJ Turnpike in Secaucus on Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, the NJDOT site says.
The crash happened along the eastern spur inside Interchange 16E to Route 3.
The three center lanes were blocked as of 7:45 a.m.
