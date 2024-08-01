Partly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts All Lanes Of NJ Turnpike In Bergen County

All lanes of the NJ Turnpike were closed as of 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 due to a tractor trailer that overturned in Bergen County, the NJDOT site says.

At the scene Thursday evening.

At the scene Thursday evening.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT Traffic Map
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the express lanes on the northbound side, just south of Exit 71 for Broad Avenue in Leonia.

All lanes were blocked as of press time.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE