Overserved Delta Passenger Gropes Girl, Mom On JFK Flight, Attendants Do Nothing: Lawsuit

Flight attendants “blatantly ignored” the situation, then let the abuser leave the plane when it landed in Athens without notifying the authorities, says the suit filed in the U.S. Eastern District of New York Court in Brooklyn.

The unidentified predator -- who claimed to be from Connecticut -- put his hands on the girl, made obscene gestures and pressed her for her address and other personal details on the July 26 flight, it says.

The abuser was served 10 glasses of vodka with ice and a glass of wine during the first three hours of the flight, the $2 million lawsuit claims.

At one point he threw up loudly in the bathroom before returning to his seat with the wine, it says.

When the mother complained about his behavior, the suit says, she was told to "calm down and think about it."

A flight attendant told the man to stop talking to the victims, which only drove him into a profanity-laced tirade, calling both "f***ing bitches," the lawsuit alleges.

Her daughter had a panic attack and put her head in her mom's lap, then felt the man's fingers crawling up her back beneath her shirt and reaching for her bra strap, it says.

Her assailant "did not care that the girl was a minor and underage," it adds.

“Trembling, petrified and crying," the girl sprung from her seat crying, after which the man grabbed the mother's leg, the suit says.

A male good Samaritan volunteered to switch seats for the rest of the flight, after which the victims were offered 5,000 free miles, it says.

Delta didn't comment but did issue a statement saying it "has zero tolerance for customers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior.”

