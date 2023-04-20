Fair 52°

SHARE

Overnight SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully In Mahwah

An hours-long SWAT standoff at a Mahwah townhouse ended peacefully when a man who'd apparently threatened his neighbors surrendered before dawn Thursday, responders said.

The standoff in Mahwah lasted several hours.
The standoff in Mahwah lasted several hours. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Township police responded to a call of a drunken resident at Dickinson Manor near Forest Road who was threatening people with a baseball bat around 10-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

Police were familiar with the 60-something resident, who ducked back inside when they arrived at the unit near Dickinson Lane and Storms Drive, responders said.

Township police at one point launched a drone to look inside the residence, witnesses at the scene said. The man also apparently spoke on the phone with his father and a 911 dispatcher, they said.

Police eventually summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and a Regional Crisis Negotiation Team.

The troubled resident -- who responders said had no weapons other than the bat -- emerged from the home around 5:30 a.m., witnesses said.

He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE