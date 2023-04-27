Overnight Fire Destroys Contents Of Passaic Shop

A passing Passaic police officer spotted smoke coming from Cortinas Extravaganza on Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Thursday, April 27.
Firefighters who subsequently cut their way in through a security gate and accessed the building through sidewalk basement doors were met by flames that had begun to die down.
All that remained were small pockets of flame -- and all-but-complete interior damage.
The main body of the fire was reported knocked down by 3:30 a.m. and the fire officially declared under control less than a half-hour later.
No injuries were reported.
Passaic fire authorities were investigating the cause.
