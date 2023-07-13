Out-Of-State Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Cliffside Park Children

Eduardo Camacho, 29, of Cleveland was ordered held in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit and Cliffside Park police found that Camacho raped a pre-teen at least five times and another victim between 13 and 16 at least once in May 2014, all in the borough.

Camacho, who’s unemployed, was taken into custody on June 19 and held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland before being extradited, the prosecutor said.

Booked into the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, June 12, he’s charged with six counts of first-degree aggravated assault on a victim under 13, one count of aggravated assault on a victim under 16 and two counts of child endangerment through sexual conduct with a child.

