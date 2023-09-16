'Out, Go!' Video Shows NJ Officers Evacuating Collapsing Apartment Building As Fire Rages

Oxford borough police responding to a fire alarm on the unit block of South Third Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, Chief Samuel Iacono said. Officers Karilanna Eller and Scott Richards quickly went door-to-door to evacuate residents.

"Out, out, out, go, go go!" Richards can be heard yelling in the video above.

Richards body cam footage shows him standing in the center hallway of the building directing a mom holding her child toward the exit. He radios dispatch of the building collapse, working his way past the flames in a window as he yells out for other residents to go toward the front of the building and away from the flames.

“The hallways were hot and smoky, alarms were going off, but we were still waking adults and children up who were sleeping,” Richards said.

When they first arrived, Eller went through the front and Richards went through the rear. Residents banged on additional doors as they ran out, away from the flames. They closed as many windows and doors behind them as the fire spread.

“As we got people outside, I saw residents in Niblock Alley help flake out fire hoses and do what they could to help the fire department,” Richards said.

The chief applauded the Union Fire Department, Oxford Ambulance, Medic 94 and multiple mutual aid departments for their heroism as well.

South Third Street between Market and Hodgson streets remain closed as cleanup continues.

