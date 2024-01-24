Oscar Winner F. Murray Abraham Talks 'Amadeus' In Bergen County

F. Murray Abraham, who won an Academy Award for playing composer Antonio Salieri in the 1984 movie, will be appearing at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee on Saturday, Jan. 27, for a screening and discussion of his most iconic role. Jan. 27 is also Mozart's birthday.

In "Amadeus," Saleri lets his professional and personal jealousy of the mischievous Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart overcome his own genius, leading to deadly consequences.

Critically acclaimed upon release, "Amadeus" was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning eight. In 1998, it was named to the American Film Institute's 100 Years...100 movies list.

