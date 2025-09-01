Actor Graham Greene Dies; Appeared In Dances With Wolves, The Green Mile, Northern Exposure

The 73-year-old's death happened Sunday, Aug. 31, in Toronto, TMZ first reported.

Born on the Six Nations Reserve in Ohsweken, Ontario, Greene was a proud member of the Oneida First Nation.

Before finding his calling on stage and screen, he worked as a draftsman, steelworker, and audio technician for rock bands.

Encouraged by friends, Greene began acting in Toronto’s vibrant theater scene in the 1970s, quickly earning a reputation for his authenticity and depth.

Greene’s breakthrough came with his Oscar-nominated performance as Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner’s 1990 epic Dances With Wolves.

The role catapulted him to international fame and opened doors for other Indigenous actors in Hollywood.

He went on to appear in a string of acclaimed films, including Thunderheart, Maverick, Die Hard With A Vengeance, and The Green Mile, where he played Arlen Bitterbuck, the first inmate executed on death row.

On television, Greene was a familiar face, with memorable roles in Northern Exposure, The Red Green Show, Longmire, and, more recently, 1883, Reservation Dogs, and The Last of Us.

He also lent his voice to video games and narrated documentaries, always championing authentic Indigenous representation.

Greene’s accolades include a Grammy, Gemini, Canadian Screen, and Dora Mavor Moore awards, as well as the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2025. He was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2015.

Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their children.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.