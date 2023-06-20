Organs Of NJ Army Sergeant Killed In Motorcycle Crash Will Help Four Others Live

Dennis Andrew Vaccaro, 27, crashed on Tuesday, June 14, in Ocean Township, and was kept alive so he could donate his organs. Further details on the crash were not immediately known.

An airborne combat medic in the U.S. Army, Dennis achieved the rank of sergeant, and spent five years in the military, including a tour of duty overseas in Afghanistan, his obituary says.

He was apparently a student at Monmouth University, according to a statement published by school officials. He was on track to graduate with a degree in computer science in Fall 2024.

"Dennis lived his life with purpose, bringing endless joy and happiness to everyone around him," the obit continues.

He was being remembered for his bravery, selflessness, and reliability.

"His life knew no boundaries when it came to adventure, having fun, being a goofball, or sharing his love with us all," according to a GoFundMe page.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Riley; his parents, Chris and Teri; siblings, Chris, Allison and Stephanie; and dogs, Motley and Maggie.

Visitation will be Monday, June 19, at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, June 20, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Click here for details on both.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.