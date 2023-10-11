NJ Child Services Imposter Shows Up At Victim's Doorstep, Blasts Her With Pepper Spray: Police

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Maplewood police responded to Brown Street where a woman had received a call from Widda Deneus claiming to be from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Maplewood police said.

After the phone call, Deneus showed up at the woman's front door and asked to come inside, police said. The woman refused since Deneus did not present any identification and was not accompanied with a police officer, police said.

Deneus then sprayed the woman with pepper spray and fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. Deneus was charged with aggravated assault, impersonating a government official and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, police said.

