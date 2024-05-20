Shuttered Oradell Coffee Shop Cool Beans Replaced By 'Freestyle Italian' Restaurant ORA

ORA, which brands itself as a "freestyle Italian" restaurant, is now open in brand-new construction on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, where Cool Beans stood before closing in 2019.

"The term 'ORA' means now, or right now in Italian," its website says. "And that’s what the food is at this restaurant: a full examination of Italian cooking, but viewed through the lens of what’s happening now in American cooking."

Chef and co-founder is Tom Silvestri is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, and says the idea for ORA has been percolating for decades, according to the ORA website.

"Now, at ORA, Chef Tom gets to share his lifelong dream: to have a restaurant that features Italian traditions blended with new world techniques, and right here in Oradell."

ORA promises local and seasonal ingredients, and offers a twist on classic Italian dishes.

ORA is located at 304 Kinderkamack Road, in Oradell. Click here for the June menu.

