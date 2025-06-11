Opioids From India, Dog Fighting Ring, Drug Lab In Basement: NJ Man Busted Again, AG Says

Bruce Low, who was charged last year with running a dog fighting ring, was hit with numerous drug offenses after he was found to be in possession of large amounts of opioids, morphine and other drug paraphernalia, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

An investigation into Low began after a package shipped to his address from India was inspected by Customs and Border Patrol and found to contain six kilograms of Tapentadol, Platkin said. Law enforcement made a controlled delivery of the package on Monday, June 9, preceding a search warrant.

Low's home was found to contain items consistent with manufacturing drugs like grinders, mixers, pressing items, cutting agents, scales, packages and US currency, Platkin said.

He is charged with maintaining/operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Platkin said.

In April 2024, more than 100 abused canines were rescued and several people were seized following a raid on a dog fighting ring run by Low. Low was released from federal prison in 2018 after serving 12 years for drug charges.

In 2023, investigators allege Low staged 61 dog fights. The charges remain pending.

