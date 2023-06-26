Onetime Kid Guitarist From Paramus Charged With Kidnapping Woman In East Rutherford

Adam Sarkisian, 26, was arguing with the woman when he suddenly grabbed her by the sweatshirt, yanked her into his 2008 Dodge Charger and sped off on Oak Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, June 25, Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

An alert went out to area law enforcement agencies after the woman's mother dialed 911.

Paramus police then found the unemployed 5-foot-4-inch, 120-pound Sarkisian with the victim, also 26, at a relative's home in their town, the captain said.

She was unharmed, he said.

East Rutherford police took custody of Sarkisian, who remains held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Some may remember Sarkisian as a kid guitarist in the teen band Doomsday Diaries beginning when he was still in grade school over a decade ago.

SEE: Doomsday Diaries sure to please at Best of Bergen festival

Most recently, Sarkisian was arrested on drug charges in Paterson earlier this month, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.