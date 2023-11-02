One Of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' Is Made By North Jersey Baker

The 2023 edition of Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts lift was released, and Angela Logan's Mortgage Apple Cakes, based in Teaneck, made the cut.

Winfrey sought to spotlight small businesses, particularly women and minority-owned businesses on her annual must-have list.

“In 2009, facing the loss of her house, this founder started selling her apple cakes to pay off her loan," Winfrey wrote at. "It worked — and we know why. There wasn’t a crumb left after our tasting.”

The apple cakes are made with " fresh, juicy apples, organic sugars, rich aromatic spices, and topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting," the bakery said.

This is not the first time Logan's apple cakes have been in the spotlight. A made-for-TV movie, "Apple Mortgage Cake" was produced in 2014, starring Kimberly Elise.

