Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 58°

SHARE

One NJ Pizzeria May Have Bailed On Portnoy's Fest — But Not These Eight Others

Patsy's Tavern in Paterson may have turned down Barstool Sports' One Bite Pizza Fest, but New Jersey was still well-represented as several others were in attendance.

Nellies Place and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy at the One Bite Pizza Fest.
Nellies Place and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy at the One Bite Pizza Fest. Photo Credit: Nellies Place Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The One Bite Pizza Fest was held Saturday, Sept. 23 in Coney Island, and featured 35 pizzerias all highly-rated by Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy for years has been traveling the world taking his notorious one bite out of a slice of pie and rating it on a scale of 1 to 10 (usually he ends up taking several bites and has been credit for saving small businesses during the pandemic).

The following Garden State pizzerias attended the pizza fest:

  • Angeloni's, Caldwell
  • Artichoke Basille's, Hoboken & Jersey City
  • The Brook Tap House, West Caldwell
  • Calabria, Livingston
  • Coniglio's, Morristown
  • Federici's, Freehold
  • Nellie's Place, Waldwick
  • Santillo's, Elizabeth

Patsy's Tavern in Paterson bailed on the One Bite Pizza Fest. Click here for a full list of pizzerias at the event.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE