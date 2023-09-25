One NJ Pizzeria May Have Bailed On Portnoy's Fest — But Not These Eight Others

The One Bite Pizza Fest was held Saturday, Sept. 23 in Coney Island, and featured 35 pizzerias all highly-rated by Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy for years has been traveling the world taking his notorious one bite out of a slice of pie and rating it on a scale of 1 to 10 (usually he ends up taking several bites and has been credit for saving small businesses during the pandemic).

The following Garden State pizzerias attended the pizza fest:

Angeloni's, Caldwell

Artichoke Basille's, Hoboken & Jersey City

The Brook Tap House, West Caldwell

Calabria, Livingston

Coniglio's, Morristown

Federici's, Freehold

Nellie's Place, Waldwick

Santillo's, Elizabeth

Patsy's Tavern in Paterson bailed on the One Bite Pizza Fest. Click here for a full list of pizzerias at the event.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.