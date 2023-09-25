One NJ Pizzeria May Have Bailed On Portnoy's Fest — But Not These Eight Others

The One Bite Pizza Fest was held Saturday, Sept. 23 in Coney Island, and featured 35 pizzerias all highly-rated by Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.
Portnoy for years has been traveling the world taking his notorious one bite out of a slice of pie and rating it on a scale of 1 to 10 (usually he ends up taking several bites and has been credit for saving small businesses during the pandemic).
The following Garden State pizzerias attended the pizza fest:
- Angeloni's, Caldwell
- Artichoke Basille's, Hoboken & Jersey City
- The Brook Tap House, West Caldwell
- Calabria, Livingston
- Coniglio's, Morristown
- Federici's, Freehold
- Nellie's Place, Waldwick
- Santillo's, Elizabeth
Patsy's Tavern in Paterson bailed on the One Bite Pizza Fest. Click here for a full list of pizzerias at the event.
