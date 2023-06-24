Overcast 70°

One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Horrific Crash Into New Ridgefield Restaurant

A driver was killed and two passengers injured, one seriously, when a vehicle crashed at high speed into the front of a new Korean restaurant in Ridgefield.

630 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ
630 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The crash occurred around midnight Saturday, June 24, at Karden, which opened in April on Broad Avenue near Grand Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, a second was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center and a third also was brought to HUMC, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with borough police, firefighters and the Ridgefield Ambulance Corps.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

