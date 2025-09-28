Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

One Killed After Car Slams Into Tree In Rockland County

One person was killed when a car slammed into a tree overnight in Rockland County Sunday, Sept. 28, authorities said.

At the scene

 Photo Credit: Monsey Scoop
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened around 3 a.m. on North Little Tor Road between Quarry Drive and South Mountain Road in New City, the Monsey Scoop reorts.

Clarkstown police said the Accident Investigation Team responded and will remain on scene for several hours. The roadway is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Further information, including the victim’s identity, will be released as it becomes available, police said.

