One Dead, One Injured In Harley Crash On Route 120 In East Rutherford, Police Say

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 21, according to East Ruthferford Police Capt. J. Yannacone.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police said no other vehicles were involved.

According to investigators, the 2023 Harley-Davidson may have struck a curb before going down.

The male operator died, and a female passenger was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center to be treated for injuries as a result of the crash, the captain said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and New Jersey State Police assisted East Rutherford Police at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

