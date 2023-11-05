One Dead In Wyckoff House Fire

CPR was conducted on the victim, who went into cardiac arrest at the scene of the Nov. 5 noontime blaze on Meer Avenue just off James Way behind Route 208, they said.

She was pronounced dead at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood a short time later.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was summoned early on.

Firefighters found the rear of the house fully involved. The blaze instantly went to a second alarm and then after to a third.

The main body of the fire was knocked down in about an hour.

Mutual responders included firefighters from:

Allendale

Hawthorne

Ho-Ho-Kus

Midland Park

Mahwah

Oakland

Ramsey

Ridgewood

Saddle River

Waldwick

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was asked for information through an assistant prosecutor who handles public information for his office.

