One Caught, On Sought: Pair Wanted In Paterson Armed Robberies Pursued Through Fair Lawn

Authorities had been looking for a stolen Chevy Colorado pickup truck used in both holdups, including the robbery of a 7-Eleven on Ryerson Avenue around midnight on Friday, Dec. 22.

Paterson Street Crime detectives spotted the pickup and pursued it into Fair Lawn around midnight Sunday.

The pair bailed out near the intersection of Canger Place and Bellair Avenue.

Police quickly had one suspect in custody at gunpoint on Bellair near the Morlot Avenue Bridge. The other ran over the bridge, hopped a fence along the riverbank and was gone.

Regional law enforcement agencies converged on the area. Hawthorne police sent up a drone. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office sent a K9 unit.

The second bandit was still at large at daybreak.

Police seized the vehicle for evidence. Citywide Towing handled the job.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to the story.

