'Nowhere Else To Run:' Bodycam Footage Shows NJ Porsche Thief's NY Capture After 75-Mile Drive

Jayden Martell, of Newark, allegedly drove the vehicle nearly 75 miles from the Great Meadows, NJ, dealership to Yonkers, NY, where he was arrested on Monday night, Oct. 30, Yonkers police said.

Yonkers police got a call Monday night from the car dealership saying the 2021 Porsche Macan stolen the day before was being tracked entering Yonkers, the department said.

Fourth Precinct Officers Pete Denyssenko and Virginia Creary spotted the Porsche parked on Nepperhan Avenue and surveilled it from a distance, awaiting the unauthorized operator to return to the vehicle, police said.

After about 25 minutes, a man later identified as Martell, approached the luxury car and unlocked it with a key fob, police said.

That's when the officers moved in to arrest him. Martell fled on foot as Denyssenko chased after him, and Creary pursued in her vehicle, cutting him off around the corner.

Seeing that he had nowhere else to run, Martell surrendered and was safely arrested by the officers. The stolen vehicle and key fob were secured to be returned to the owner.

Martell was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree.

"A few takeaways here," police said. "Don’t take things that don’t belong to you, don’t run from the police, and avoid both of those evil deeds in Yonkers. We will apprehend you and deliver you to the court system to pay for your crimes."

Click here to watch the video released by Yonkers PD.

