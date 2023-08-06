Olympian Gabby Douglas Joins Hillsdale's Livvy Dunne At WME Sports

Virginia's Gabby Douglas has been signed to WME Sports, the same agency that represents some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including New Jersey's Livvy Dunne.

The news comes after the 2012 Olympic all-around champion and 2015 World all-around silver medalist announced she'd be returning to competitive gymnastics.

While 27-year-old Douglas, who was born in Newport News and raised in Virginia Beach, did not join Team USA at the US Classic the first weekend of August 2023, she is apparently training for the 2024 Paris Games.

The last time Douglas competed was at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, helping Team USA land another consecutive gold member as a member of the Fierce Five.

WME has represented some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports history, including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Venus and Serena Williams, and 20-year-old Hillsdale, NJ native Livvy Dunne.

A member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team, Dunne is the top-followed student athlete on social media with more than 4.3M followers on Instagram and 7.7M on TikTok.

Last Fall, Dunne was ranked the most successful female NIL moneymaker by On3 Sports, at an estimated worth of $2.3 million. She was featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.