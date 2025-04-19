Fair 84°

Old Tappan, Northvale Firefighters Assist At Rockland County Commercial Garage Fire

A fire broke out inside a commercial garage in Tappan Friday evening, April 18, drawing a large mutual aid response from surrounding fire departments, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Tappan Fire Department
The blaze was reported shortly after 5 p.m., bringing firefighters from Tappan and Piermont to the scene, the Tappan FD said. When crews arrived, they found fire inside a commercial garage, the department said.

Piermont FD, initially called in for FAST (Firefighter Assist and Search Team) duties, was reassigned to assist Tappan members with extinguishing the fire and overhaul efforts. Additional support came from Orangeburg Fire Department, according to Tappan FD.

As the incident escalated, Old Tappan and Northvale Fire Departments were requested to stand by at the Tappan firehouse. Old Tappan was later relocated to the scene to provide FAST coverage.

Also responding to the incident were the Orangetown Police Department, South Orangetown Ambulance Corps, Orangetown Fire Inspector, Rockland County Sheriff’s Arson Investigator, and Orange & Rockland Utilities, the department said.

All fire units were cleared from the scene shortly before 8 p.m., officials added.

No injuries or damage estimates were immediately reported. A cause was not immediately released.

