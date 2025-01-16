Overcast 30°

Old Tappan Baseball Player Opening New Burger Joint In Westwood

A Rockland County eatery is looking to bring burgers back to basics in Bergen County.

Jake Braet is bringing TFS Burger Works to Bergen County.

 Photo Credit: TFS Burger Works (inset)/Nick Harris
Sam Barron

The Filling Station (TFS) Burger Works will be opening its first location in Westwood, with a prospective date of Saturday, March 1, according to an announcement shared on Instagram. TFS already has two locations, both posted along Route 9W in Rockland County.

Jake Braet, a 22-year-old Old Tappan resident, will be running the restaurant, he announced on Instagram. Braet was a catcher and shortstop for Muhlenberg College's baseball team, the school's website shows.

"The Filling Station is reminiscent of what life and food used to be: simpler and natural," the TFS Burger Works website reads. 

"Our hamburgers are all-natural. No hormones, no antibiotics - our fries fresh cut and double fried - our hot dogs made with black Angus beef - even our Coke in a glass bottle made with pure cane sugar. Everything is served just the way you remember from your childhood. Bold, juicy, flavorful with attitude."

While TFS Burger Works has not announced a location, BoozyBurbs says the eatery will be located at 273 Center Ave.

