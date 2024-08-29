Dueling Winter Weather Predictions Released By Old, New Farmer's Almanacs

This year's title speaks for itself: "The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac Forecasts a 'Calmer, Gentler' Winter."

The Old Farmer's Almanac touts 80 percent accuracy in its forecasts dating back to 1792. Last year, it predicted a winter wonderland.

Parts of the forecast seem to contradict the predictions of the Farmer's Almanac, which predicts this winter will be a wet one with "above-normal amounts of winter precipitation and near-to above-normal temperatures" in the Northeast.

Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor.

Here's what you can predict this winter, according to the OFA.

"This winter, temperatures will be up and snowfall down throughout most of the United States," said Carol Connare, the Almanac’s editor-in-chief. "While there will still be plenty of chilly temperatures and snow for most slopes, the high heating costs associated with the season shouldn’t hit so hard.

"We’re predicting a temperate, uneventful winter—potentially a welcome reprieve from the extremes of recent years."

Along the Atlantic Corridor, temps will be "slightly above average," but 2 percent colder than average in February, the OFA says. Short bursts of cold air are more likely than long-term temp dips this season, according to the OFA.

As for the snow?

"Precipitation will be slightly below normal this winter," the OFA reports. "In this region, snowfall will be below normal in the north and above normal in the south. The most snow is expected to arrive in late December and late February."

Click here for the full Winter 2024-25 from the Old Farmer's Almanac.

