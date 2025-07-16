OJ Outrage: McDonald's Juice Upcharge Leaves Customer Irked: 'Trying To Nickel And Dime Us!'

Jeffrey Martin took to the Clarkstown Community Facebook group on Wednesday, July 16, to air his beef (or sausage?) with the Golden Arches after he claimed he was charged $2.20 for an orange juice he thought was included in his breakfast meal.

“McDonald’s is trying to nickel and dime us!” he wrote, alongside a photo of his receipt from his Tuesday visit to the New City McDonald's. “Ordered the breakfast—2 sausage sandwiches, potato, and juice, as in the photo. After rechecking the receipt, they charged me an additional $2.20 for the juice.”

When Martin questioned the manager, she reportedly him the juice wasn’t included and that it was his responsibility to ask. The customer’s response: “It’s shown in the photo.” The manager’s reply? A cold, corporate: “Sorry.”

The receipt shows he ordered the Sausage Burrito Meal, which, according to McDonald’s official website, includes two burritos, a hash brown, and a small coffee. But the in-store menu screen reportedly showed orange juice instead of coffee, leading to the confusion—and the extra charge.

The post quickly racked up comments and reactions, with locals debating whether Martin had a valid complaint or was overcooked.

“I thought drinks always came with the meal,” one person commented.

“As long as you pay extra for it,” another cracked.

“That’s bull,” said another. “If it’s in the picture, it should come with it.”

Eventually, the case of the mysterious morning upcharge fizzled out after store manager Rose chimed in to clear the air:

“Hi! This is Rose, GM at McDonald’s New City. Just a heads up, OJ is an upcharge with meals—only coffee is included. I’ll remind my crew to let everyone know moving forward. Thanks for stopping by & understanding!”

Crisis averted, lesson learned: OJ isn’t part of the meal deal, no matter what the screen says.

