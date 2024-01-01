Partly Cloudy 45°

Oh Baby! Meet NJ's First Newborns Of 2024

Oh baby! With the new year comes new family members for some New Jersey residents.

Baby Maren with her parents, Nicole and Chris DiMicco of Forked River.

Photo Credit: Hackensack Meridian Health
Cecilia Levine
Baby girl Maren DiMicco was born at 12:11 a.m. at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Her proud parents are Nicole and Chris DiMicco of Forked River. 

Baby Maren weighs five pounds and 11 ounces, born with the help of Meghan Rattigan, D.O., and Jessica Gazerwitz, RN.

At 2:12 a.m.a at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Maria Manganti of Newark, gave birth to a baby girl, weighing in at 7 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. 

Maria is feeling good and although she hasn’t given her a name yet, she can’t wait to bring her newest bundle of joy home to meet her 2 older brothers.  

