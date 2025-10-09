Offshore Wind Developer With NJ Plans Slashes 2K Jobs As Trump Fights Renewables

Orsted will slash about 2,000 jobs by the end of 2027, the company announced on Thursday, Oct. 9. The Danish developer has worked on several projects off the Northeast coast for more than a decade.

The cuts will reduce Orsted's global staff to about 6,000 employees, although it's unclear how many US jobs will be impacted. About 500 workers will be laid off by the end of 2025, including 235 in Denmark.

Orsted said the reductions will come through attrition, outsourcing, divestment, and redundancies.

"Today, we've told our employees that from now and until the end of 2027, we'll be saying goodbye to many skilled and valued colleagues who’ve contributed greatly to Ørsted," CEO Rasmus Errboe said. "However, this is a necessary consequence of our decision to focus our business and the fact that we'll be finalising our large construction portfolio in the coming years – which is why we'll need fewer employees. At the same time, we want to create a more efficient and flexible organisation and a more competitive Ørsted, ready to bid on new value-accretive offshore wind projects."

Orsted said it's focusing more on European projects as it faces political headwinds in the US. On his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order to suspend new offshore wind leases, later declaring that the US was "not going to do the wind thing," CNBC reported.

In July, the Trump administration ordered Orsted to stop construction of Revolution Wind off the Rhode Island coast, The New York Times reported. The $6.2 billion project is already 80% complete and is designed to power more than 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

While a federal court overturned Trump's order against Revolution Wind in September, Orsted's US projects face turbulence.

The company has already canceled its Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects in New Jersey, though South Fork Wind off Long Island began generating power in 2024. Sunrise Wind, also off New York's coast, is expected to come online in 2027, but its future is less certain under Trump's policies.

In Maryland, Orsted has also proposed Skipjack Wind about 20 miles off the coast of the Delmarva peninsula. Orsted "repositioned" the project in January 2024, putting the future of the farm that could power more than 300,000 homes in jeopardy.

Orsted operates Block Island Wind Farm, the first offshore commercial facility in the US. The farm three miles southeast of Block Island, RI, began generating energy in December 2016, powering about 17,000 homes in the Ocean State.

While Orsted said the job cuts aren't tied to a single project, Reuters reported that analysts say Trump's opposition, inflation, and supply chain pressures have weakened the company's global outlook.

"We're fully committed to finalising our 8.1 [gigawatt] construction portfolio across 3 continents – Ørsted's largest to date," Errboe said. "At the same time, we're building a more financially robust and competitive company with solid earnings, which will increase as we complete our projects. Once we've achieved this, Ørsted will be a significantly stronger, more focused and competitive company. And amongst others, we'll have our skilled employees to thank for this."

Orsted employs workers at offices in these US cities:

Austin, TX

Boston

Charlottesville, VA

Chicago

New London, CT

New York City

Providence, RI

Washington, DC

Orsted said it expects to save about 2 billion Danish kroner ($311 million) annually by 2028.

