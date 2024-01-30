Officials ID Woman, 36, Killed By Hoboken-Bound NJ Transit Train In Bergen County

Kim N. Almonte, of River Edge, was struck near the New Bridge Landing station by Pascack Valley Line train 2118 around 4:45 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba tells Daily Voice.

The train had left Spring Valley, NY at 4:05 p.m.and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:20 p.m., Mulumba said.

No injuries were reported to the 120 customers or the crew on board. Pascack Valley Line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Spring Valley and Anderson Street, but has since resumed.

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

