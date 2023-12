Naji Jacob, a 74-year-old New Providence resident, was struck and killed by a train near Murray Hill Station in New Providence early Wednesday morning, Dec. 27.

At 5:05 a.m., a Gladstone Branch train en route to Hoboken, fatally struck Jacob, NJ Transit officials said. There were no injuries to the people on board the train, NJ Transit said.

