Officials ID Man Killed In Clifton Fire

Firefighters and police responded to 301 Union Avenue at approximately 8:26 p.m. after receiving reports of a working fire, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

When crews arrived, they found Michael Lazor, of Clifton, suffering from injuries caused by the fire. He was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The investigation remains active, and more details will be released as they become available, officials said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

For media inquiries, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Allan Nawrocki of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Investigations Unit can be reached at anawrocki@passaiccountynj.org or (973) 837-7768.

