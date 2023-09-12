Officers Find Repeat Restraining Order Violator Hiding Beneath Bed: Lyndhurst PD

Joseph Minniti, 37, had gone to a Lyndhurst residence to confront a family member who had a court order barring him from the home near Riverside County Park, Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, after Minniti forced his way in, the lieutenant said.

Officers Steve Batista, Mark Rivera, and Michael Carrino found him hiding under a bed on the second floor, Auteri said.

Minniti remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with burglary and contempt of court.

