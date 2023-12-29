Shootout Injures Cranford Officer, Suspect On Garden State Parkway In Woodbridge

At 11:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Exit 131 on the parkway when the van crashed heading southbound, as first reported by abc7.

Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and officer, according to ABC 7. The officer was struck in the arm and was taken to University Hospital in Newark with non life-threatening injuries, according to ABC 7.

The suspect was also injured, though their condition is unknown, according to ABC 7.

Cranford police Capt. Matthew Nazzaro declined comment and said the investigation is being handled by the NJ State Attorney General's office.

Click here for more from abc7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.