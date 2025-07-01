Officer Shot By Fellow Cop While Being Served Restraining Order ID'd As New Mom

Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons was off-duty when three of her coworkers, including a supervisor, came to her house on Phillips Brooks Road in North Andover on Monday, June 30, to serve her with a court-approved restraining order, authorities said. That’s when, authorities say, something went wrong.

"When one of the officers was escorting Ms. Fitzsimmons during the service of the court order, an armed confrontation took place," said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker in a press conference, per CBS Boston. "As a result of that armed confrontation, one of the responding officers discharged their weapon, which struck Ms. Fitzsimmons once."

She was flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. As of Tuesday morning, she was listed in stable condition. Tucker declined to say where she was shot or if she was armed at the time.

“The very granular details, we're waiting to speak on until we get the interviews back from our state police detectives who are speaking with the North Andover officers that were involved,” he said, per the report.

The officer who pulled the trigger has not been named. But Tucker said that the officer has served on the force for more than two decades.

Fitzsimmons has worked for the North Andover Police Department for about 18 months. At the time of the shooting, she was already on administrative leave. Officials said she had requested her service weapon back recently, but Police Chief Charles Gray called that a “personnel matter” and wouldn’t comment further.

According to court records, Fitzsimmons had a baby in February, the New York Post noted. One month later, emergency crews responded to her home for what was called a “mental health episode.” Documents say she was hospitalized for 12 hours, diagnosed with postpartum depression, and turned over her firearm, per the report.

She was later cleared to return to duty, and her license to carry was reinstated. But on Monday, her fiancé filed a restraining order. He claimed that she hit him, threatened to take their baby, and said he feared for the child’s safety, according to Tucker.

Chief Gray said his department is watching out for the well-being of everyone involved.

“We're concerned for all the officers, on-duty and off-duty, and we're just going to monitor and hopefully get some results,” he said, according to CBS.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

“There are lots of interviews to be done. There are lots of pieces to be put together. There is lots of things that remain unanswered,” Tucker said. “But for now, we want to make sure that the people of North Andover and across the Commonwealth know as much as we can give out at this time, being as transparent as we can.”

