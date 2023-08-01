Partly Cloudy 80°

Officer Nabs Gang Of Four Fleeing Willowbrook Shoplifting Spree: Wayne Police

A quartet of New Yorkers who went on a shoplifting spree at a bunch of Willowbrook Mall stores were headed north when a Wayne police officer stopped them, authorities said.

(Left to right:) Kevon O. Williams, Norris Livingston, Renea Beckford, Raymar Andrade
(Left to right:) Kevon O. Williams, Norris Livingston, Renea Beckford, Raymar Andrade Photo Credit: WAYNE PD
Jerry DeMarco
The crew fled the mall with more than $5,000 worth of assorted stolen merchandise – with security tags still attached – from Express, Forever 21, GAP, H&M, Hollister, Old Navy, Pacsun, and Zara –  Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Officer Michael McLaughlin stopped their 2004 Jeep Liberty with Connecticut license plates at Valley Road and Mac Donald Drive moments later, the captain said.

The vehicle’s registration, it turns out, belonged to another car, Daly said.

Backup officers joined McLaughlin and the occupants were all taken into custody, he said.

Charged with receiving stolen property and possession of an anti-shoplifting blocker were Renea Beckford, 33, and Kevon O. Williams, 30, both of Brooklyn, Norris Livingston, 36, of the Bronx, and Raymar Andrade of Mount Vernon.

All were processed and released under bail reform guidelines, Daly said.

