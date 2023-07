The shooting occurred at a Burger King parking lot at West 53rd Street and Broadway on the morning of July 13, according to Eyewitness News.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation, Captain Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said. They did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.