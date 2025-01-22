Officer Hospitalized After Rescuing Husky That Fell Through Ice: Police

Police responded to a 911 call on Old Chester Road after the husky, Ghost, fell through the ice and was in distress, Chester police said. The two officers, Louis Capone and Sgt. Stephen Notte, crawled onto the ice to save Ghost, using a snare police.

Capone fell into the freezing cold water but Sgt. Notte was able to pull both Capone and Ghost out of the water, police said. Notte likely saved Ghost's life, police said.

Capone was brought to Morristown Memorial Hospital as a precaution, due to exposure to frigid temperatures, where he was evaluated and was discharged, police said.

