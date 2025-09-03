Off-Duty Police Chief Rescues Woman Trapped Underwater In Delaware River

Lebanon Township Police Chief Jason Cronce was nearby on Sunday, Aug. 17, when he saw a woman in distress in the river, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

The woman had been tubing when she hit rapids and collided with an overhanging tree, the prosecutor said. She was thrown into the water and became caught under the tree, trapped by the strong current.

Without hesitation, Cronce entered the water and pulled her to safety, ensuring she did not drown, Robeson said.

“This was an extraordinary act of courage,” Robeson said. “Chief Cronce’s selflessness and swift response reflect the very best of public service and a deep commitment to protecting the lives of others.”

The woman, whose name is not being released, is recovering thanks to Cronce’s actions, prosecutors said.

