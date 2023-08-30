DWI Off-Duty Officer Charged In Double-Fatal Somerset County Crash, Victims IDd: Prosecutor

Amitoj Oberoi, 29, of Somerset, was charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, as well as DWI, and several motor vehicle violations, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Oberoi is employed as an Edison police officer and was off-duty at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said.

Oberoi was driving a 2007 Audi Q7 heading southbound on Somerset Street near Voorhees Avenue in Somerset when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees, lamp posts, and a utility pole around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Carlos A. Perez-Gaytan, 24, of Somerset, was thrown from the back right passenger’s seat, while Victor Cabrera-Francisco, 20, of North Brunswick, was trapped and required extrication. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Oberoi was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment and was listed in stable condition. A 29-year-old Highland Park man sitting in the front passenger’s seat suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Investigators found that Oberoi was speeding prior to the crash, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. He was also found to be over the legal BAC limit at the time of the crash.

None of the other occupants were law enforcement officers, the prosecutor added.

Upon his release from an area trauma center, Oberoi will be taken to the Somerset County Jail for processing and a detention hearing.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at (908) 231-7100, the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533, or use the STOPit app.

