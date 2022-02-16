'You Matter': Gabriel Perez Of Wyckoff Dies, 19

"You matter."

Those are the words Gabriel "Gabe" Jose Perez is wearing printed on his yellow hoodie in the photo on his obituary.

It's the message that the 19-year-old Wyckoff resident's family is hoping to send to others like Gabe battling depression, after his death Feb. 3, 2022.

Gabe is survived by his doting parents, Gabriel S. Perez and Rosa Perez Marmol; supportive sisters, Janille G. Fagundo and Anabel Perez; and his adoring niece, Emmalie Fagundo.

Born on May 13, 2002 in New York, NY, after defying many odds, Gabe brought so much joy and warmth to those around him.

Those who knew him knew that while he was often quiet and pensive, he had an insightful and philosophical view of the world. He enjoyed engaging in discourse around his high expectations of humanity and how we can all be better and do better to make this world a better place.

Gabe was also always willing to lend a helping hand – caring for his neighbors and friends. He showed his love through his strong hugs, never hesitating to tell the people around him the most that he loved them.

From a young age, Gabe had a passion for computers. He built his first computer in middle school, deepened his knowledge as an honors student in Ramapo High School, and later continued pursuing his passion as a Computer Science major at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

Gabe's sister, Janille, delivered the following eulogy at his funeral.

Thank you all for being with us – not just today – but in the day to day of our lives and especially all the days since we’ve lost Gabriel. Through all of this, there’s one thing that’s so apparent – not only are we so blessed to have these family and friends, but Gabriel was loved.

Since the day we lost Gabriel so many of us have continued asking “Why”. Why did he leave us? Why was his life cut so short? And in our darkest, and maybe more selfish moments, “Why was this done to Us” But what if we reframed that question? What if we ask ourselves, Why was Gabriel given to us in the first place? What was Gabriel’s purpose during his short life? What has he taught us during the brief, but impactful 19 years we had him? So let’s for a moment reflect on that through the outpouring of kind words we’ve received about Gabriel from those that knew him:

From his HS Spanish teacher: Gabe was one of the nicest kids I’ve ever taught. He was insightful and profound. I enjoyed our deep conversations and having him in my classroom.

From his bowling team buddies: Gabe was such a great guy – and one of the best bowlers on the team.

From an old coworker: Gabe was one of the most genuine, special people I’ve ever met. He was such an amazing person to be around and he gave the best hugs. (he really did – and they came with sound effects too)

From his past and present girlfriends: Gabe was my very best friend – we talked about everything. He was smarter than he ever knew and everything I strived to be.

From past friends: Gabe represented everything true and honest in this world.

We’re all suffering this confusing and soul-crushing loss, but let’s remember Gabe is no longer suffering. When you see the world through a different lens the way Gabe did – always questioning the world’s malice, challenging the indifferent and insensitive to care, you eventually grow tired. Gabe was a pure and wise soul who was simply too good for this world, and now he’s in peace. And everyone who was blessed to know him, and love him, will forever be changed by the impact that Gabe made during his brief, but purposeful 19 years. Rest in peace, baby brother. You were loved more than you already knew.

Entombment was held at the Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider making a donation to NAMI, The National Alliance of Mental Illness, donate.nami.org, or the JED Foundation to support the important work these organizations do to spread awareness on mental illness and protect the emotional health of people who are struggling.

Obituary from Vander Platt Funeral Home run with permission from the family.

