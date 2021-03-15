Woman Killed In Weekend Linden Wreck That Injured 4 Was 'Angel In Human Form'

A 24-year-old Elizabeth woman died and four others were injured in a Linden crash early Sunday morning.

Nathalie Badilla-Zavala and a 27-year-old Rahway man were ejected from a 2014 Honda Civic on the northern side of the North Park Avenue bridge between E. Elizabeth Avenue and E. Linden Avenue around 3:35 a.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

Both were taken to Newark University Hospital, where the woman died and the man was critical hours after the crash, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle -- a 21-year-old man from Harrisburg, PA -- and two other passengers were taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than $8,400 had been raised as of Monday evening on a GoFundMe in celebration of Badilla-Zavala's life.

"Nathalie was an angel in human form," the GoFundMe reads.

"Anyone that knew her knows that she is genuine, kind, and too pure for this world. She was taken too soon from all of us, creating great sorrow within her loved ones.

"When she wasn't grinding in both jobs she had, she selflessly spent the rest of her time showing love to her family and loved ones. Her angelic presence could brighten up any room, she is a beautiful queen who was taken from us short but her memories will continue to help us remedy the fact that her presence will no longer be with us."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Pete Hammer at (908) 474-8505 or via email at phammer@lpdnj.org.

